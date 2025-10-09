Updated 9 October 2025 at 17:08 IST
India vs Singapore Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier In India?
India will take on Singapore in a must-win AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier on Thursday. Get all telecast details here.
India will face off against Singapore in a crucial AFC Asia Cup 2027 Qualifier on Thursday. The Blue Tigers haven't mustered a single win so far and are in dire need of a victory to keep their hopes alive.
Khalid Jamil named a strong 23-member travelling contingent, which also included Sunil Chhetri. Jamil's side is currently bottom of Group C with one point from two matches and cannot afford to lose more ground. Under his watch, India finished third in the CAFA Nations Cup, and there will be plenty of optimism for the Indian fans.
India have been a part of the last two AFC Asian Cups and could miss out this time.
India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Streaming
When will the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match take place?
The India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will take place on Thursday, October 9.
Where will the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match take place?
The India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will take place at the National Stadium of Singapore.
What time will the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match start?
The India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will start at 5 PM IST on Thursday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match?
The India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will not have a live broadcast in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match?
The India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match can be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.
