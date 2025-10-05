Republic World
  • Sunil Chhetri Returns! Khalid Jamil Announces India's 23 Member Squad For Crucial Singapore Tie In AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Updated 5 October 2025 at 21:38 IST

Sunil Chhetri Returns! Khalid Jamil Announces India's 23 Member Squad For Crucial Singapore Tie In AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Khalid Jamil has named a strong Indian squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Sunil Chhetri has been included in the Indian squad for the Singapore game
Sunil Chhetri has been included in the Indian squad for the Singapore game | Image: AIFF
Khalid Jamil has named a strong 23-member squad for the upcoming AFC Asia Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Singapore. Sunil Chhetri will headline the travelling contingent as the Blue Tigers will face off against Singapore at the National Stadium on October 9.

Khalid Jamil Names 23 Member Squad For Singapore Tie

Jamil's side is currently bottom of Group C with one point from two matches and cannot afford to lose more ground. Under his watch, India finished third in the CAFA Nations Cup, and there will be plenty of optimism for the Indian fans. The Indian team will depart for Singapore on Monday morning. The reverse leg will be played on October 14, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Goa.

Singapore are currently top of the group with four points from two matches, and the Blue Tigers will not have a walk in the park.

Head coach Khalid Jamil insisted they just want to take one step at a time as there are still four matches to go.

He told AIFF, “We are not looking at the overall picture at the moment. There are still four matches to go, and the next one against Singapore is the most important for us right now. We cannot look too far ahead – we must go one step at a time.”

Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari and forward Muhammed Suhail have been kept in the reserves for the much important home fixture against Singapore. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been the preferred choice and he is expected to start in between the sticks.

India's Squad For AFC Asia Cup Qualifiers Against Singapore

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Danish Farooq Bhat, Deepak Tangri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh Kumam.

Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 5 October 2025 at 21:38 IST

