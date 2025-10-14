India vs Singapore Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Asian Cup Qualifier Match Live In India?

The Indian football team returns to action, but this time, the stakes are higher than ever. At the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier, the Blue Tigers will host Singapore in a must-win clash. The Group C fixture will be clinical as a win would solidify Team India's qualification hopes.

Team India is currently in third position in Group C after playing three matches, with two points to its name. They are currently trailing Hong Kong and Singapore, who are trailing by seven and five points, respectively.

Team India Set For Action In Must-Win Clash vs Singapore

The Khalid Jamil-managed Indian football team received a much-needed boost with a couple of additions to the squad. Stars like Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte, prominently known as Apuia.

The Indian side needed a quality player in the midfield region, and Apuia will serve as the answer to its problem. Subhasish Bose will also help Team India reinforce its defensive unit. Coach Khalid Jamil wants the team to implement an aggressive approach to fulfil their ambitions.

Singapore Football's remarkable consistency has kept them unbeaten in group-stage action so far. They have been a resilient opponent in the campaign.

Singapore's defence has been robust, and they would look to repeat their robust performance when they perform in Goa.

The last time India and Singapore locked horns, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. India was struggling to make an impact, but Rahim Ali scored a point following a late goal, which helped equalise the score.

India vs Singapore, Asian Cup Qualifier Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier match will take place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Where Will The India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, also known as the Fatorda Stadium, in Margao, Goa.

What Time Will The India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier Match Start?

The India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where Can You Watch The India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier Match Live On TV?

The India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier match will have a live broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where Can The India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?