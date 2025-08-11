Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group C Fixture On TV And Online

The oldest tournament in Indian football history is back in action as the group stages of the Durand Cup 2025 reaches a fever pitch. Indian Army FT are still in with a chance of making it to the knockouts, making their Group C game against the upstart side from Ladakh all the more important.

As things stand, 1 Ladakh FC are out of contention for a spot in the quarterfinals but the Indian Army FT can get to 6 points with a win - meaning they can be in the mix for qualifying for the knockouts via a second place finish, depending on how other teams fare.

Jamshedpur FC are the one side from this group who are already guaranteed their spot in the quarters as they won all 3 of their games, but the Army side are still in with an outside chance.

Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 Live TV and Live Streaming Details

Where will the Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur.

When will the Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Indian Army FT and 1 Ladakh FC will take place on August 11, 2025 (Monday).

What time will the Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between Indian Army FT and 1 Ladakh FC will start at 3 PM IST.

