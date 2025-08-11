NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group E Fixture On TV And Online

Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United FC will square off against Rangdajied United FC in the Group E match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) in Shillong, on Monday, August 11th.

The match between NorthEast United FC and Rangdajied United FC will kick off at 7 PM IST.

In the 134th edition of the Durand Cup, NorthEast United FC have already qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament after sealing two consecutive wins in the tournament.

The Highlanders started their voyage in the tournament with a dominating 3-0 win over Malaysian Armed Forces. In their second match of the tournament, NorthEast clinched 2-1 against Shillong Lajong FC.

On the other hand, Rangdajied United FC suffered two back-to-back defeats in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025. At first, Rangdajied conceded a 3-1 defeat against Shillong Lajong FC. Later on August 5th, Rangdajied United lost against the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Currently, Rangdajied United hold the bottom-most place on the Group E standings in the Durand Cup 2025. The Shillong-based club are yet to bag their maiden points in the tournament.

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC: Live Streaming Details

Where will the NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC will take place on August 11, 2025 (Monday).

What time will the NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC will start at 7 PM IST.

Where can you livestream NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Group E match?