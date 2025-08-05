Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group C Fixture On TV And Online

Durand Cup 2025: Indian Army FT are all set to lock horns with Tribhuvan Army FC in the next Group C fixture. Both these teams share the group with Jamshedpur FC and 1 Ladakh FC. Interestingly, both Indian Army FT and Tribhuvan Army FC are yet to win their first game of the tournament.

Tribhuvan Army FC are on the third spot, and the Indian Army FT are on the fourth spot in the Group C standings. While Tribhuvan FC have one point against their name, the Indian Army FT are yet to get off the mark. If the Indian Army FT team lose the upcoming Group C fixture, the Durand Cup 2025 campaign might very well be over for them.

Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Streaming Details

Where will the Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur

When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC will take place on August 5, 2025 (Tuesday)

What time will the Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC will start at 4 PM IST

Where can you livestream Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC, Durand Cup 2025 Group C match?