Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group C Fixture On TV And Online

Updated 5 August 2025 at 13:47 IST
Durand Cup 2025: Indian Army FT are all set to lock horns with Tribhuvan Army FC in the next Group C fixture. Both these teams share the group with Jamshedpur FC and 1 Ladakh FC. Interestingly, both Indian Army FT and Tribhuvan Army FC are yet to win their first game of the tournament.
Tribhuvan Army FC are on the third spot, and the Indian Army FT are on the fourth spot in the Group C standings. While Tribhuvan FC have one point against their name, the Indian Army FT are yet to get off the mark. If the Indian Army FT team lose the upcoming Group C fixture, the Durand Cup 2025 campaign might very well be over for them.
Published 5 August 2025 at 13:47 IST