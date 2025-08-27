Indian Football Under Scrutiny As Potential Ban Looms Over AIFF From FIFA, AFC For Failing To Ratify New Constitution: Report

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is on the verge of facing an international ban as the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation issued a stern warning to AIFF that the Indian football governing body must adapt and ratify a new constitution by October 30.

According to a report from news agency PTI, FIFA and AFC have issued a two-page letter to the AIFF president, Kalyan Chaubey, on Tuesday, August 26. In the letter, the two international governing bodies expressed concern about the AIFF's failure to finalize its constitution.

Since 2017, the matter has been pending in the Supreme Court. The report further stated that the apex court will hear the matter on AIFF's new constitution on Thursday, August 28.

What Happens If AIFF Faces Ban From FIFA and AFC?

If the AIFF fails to ratify and adopt a new constitution by October 30, 2025, the two international governing bodies, FIFA and AFC, will ban AIFF. A suspension will stop the Indian clubs and the national team from taking part in international tournaments. The ban could also risk India's bid for the 2036 Olympics.

"Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body for consideration and decision... including the possibility of suspension," the letter stated, as quoted by PTI.

The letter, which was addressed to the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, was signed by FIFA, Chief Member Associations Officer, Elkhan Mammadov, and AFC, Deputy General Secretary (Member Associations), Vahid Kardany, as per PTI.

The Start Of ISL 2025-2026 Delayed After Standoff Between AIFF-FSDL

The potential ban looms over AIFF at a time when Indian Football is at its worst. Amidst the tussle between the AIFF and FSDL regarding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement, the start of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been delayed.