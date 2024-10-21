sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:08 IST, October 21st 2024

Inter beats Roma but loses 2 key players to injuries

Shortly after Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta lamented that the fixture list needed to be cut in order to safeguard the players, the Nerazzurri lost two key members of its team to injury on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
