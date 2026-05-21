Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: Will Red And Golds End Prolonged Title Drought In Kolkata?
East Bengal face off against Inter Kashi in an ISL title decider at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on Thursday. Stay tuned here to get minute-by-minute updates.
- SportFit
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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: East Bengal will have the chance to rewrite history when they take on Inter Kashi in the last ISL 2025-26 match. A win will very likely hand the Red and Golds their maiden ISL title on Kolkata soil. East Bengal will enter the match on athe back of an entertaining 1-1 draw with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby.
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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: East Bengal’s hopes hinge on this clash: a defeat would almost certainly end their title chances, while even a draw against Inter Kashi could open the door for rivals to take advantage. Only a victory would push East Bengal up to 26 points, keeping their challenge alive.
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: Current ISL points table
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: Inter Kashi Playing XI
Inter Kashi: Shubham Das (GK); Sandip Mandi, David Humanes, Narendar Gahlot, Nishu Kumar; Rohit Danu, Tomba Singh, Sergio Llamas, Mohammed Asif; Alfred Planas, Nauris Petkevičius.
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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: East Bengal Starting XI
East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (gk); Moham Rakip, Jay Gupta, Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille; Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Rashid ©; Bipin Singh, PV Vishnu, Miguel Ferreira; Youssef Ezzejjari,
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: Live Streaming
The live streaming of Inter Kashi vs East Bengal will be available on the FanCode app and website, while the live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: Mohun Bagan face off against SC Delhi
Mohu8n bagan remain in contention when they take on SC Delhi in an ISL match at Salt Lake Stadium. Get all the possible scenarios here.
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: East Bengal take on Inter Kashi
Hello and Welcome! ISL table toppers East Bengal will face off against Inter Kashi in a title decider on Thursday at Kishore Bharati Krirangan.