Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: Will Red And Golds End Prolonged Title Drought In Kolkata?

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal live score | Image: East Bengal Media

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: East Bengal will have the chance to rewrite history when they take on Inter Kashi in the last ISL 2025-26 match. A win will very likely hand the Red and Golds their maiden ISL title on Kolkata soil. East Bengal will enter the match on athe back of an entertaining 1-1 draw with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby.