Liverpool Confirm Signing of Left-back Milos Kerkez From Bournemouth as Summer Overlay Rises Above £150M Mark

Liverpool may have won the Premier League 2024-25 under the management of new head coach Arne Slot, but the Merseyside club have remained keen to build on that glory rather than sit on it and therefore they have been active in the summer 2025 football transfer window. Their latest signing - the third major one they have made this summer - is Hungary international Milos Kerkez, who joins the side on a five-year deal from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth.

His arrival had been expected for a long time, and the 21-year-old left-back will add a lot to the team's defence as well as the attack should he manage to replicate the form he showed last season.

This is Liverpool's third major signing of the summer - they signed Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, with the latter being an all-time British transfer record.

Kerkez ‘Honoured' to Join 20-time PL Champions

And Kerkez, speaking at his unveiling, revealed he was happy and excited to get started at what he described as the ‘biggest club in England’.

"It's a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, the biggest club in England. I'm just really, really happy and excited," said Kerkez.

Kerkez reportedly cost Liverpool about £40M, meaning their overlay over the summer has now comfortably breached the £150 million mark.

Expensive Summer for Liverpool

The most notable signing in terms of money spent is Wirtz, who could cost Liverpool up to £116M in transfer fees if all add-ons are met.

Frimpong, who also played alongside Wirtz at the Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, cost them about £29.5M in terms of the transfer fee.

Adding the £40M they paid for Kerkez means the sum could be well over £170M for Liverpool - a significant outlay that is seemingly unlike them.