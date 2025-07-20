Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi’s Long Lasting Legacy Compared To Michael Jordan And Rafael Nadal: 'He Is A Role Model'

Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to a brilliant -1 win over New York Red Bulls in an MLS match at the Red Bull Arena. The Argentine star laid up two assists and scored a brace as Inter Miami swept past their opponents.

Lionel Messi Compared With Rafael Nadal And Michael Jordan

Messi looked solid as he also became the 5th player in the MLS to record at least 35 goals and 25 assists, joining the likes of Robbie Keane in the proceedings. Messi set up Jordi Alba with a delightful ball and then scored at the stroke of 60 and 75 minutes to complete the demolition.

This was Messi's 6th brace in the last seven matches as he inflicted the Red Bulls' second home defeat this season. While speaking after the match, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano compared the former FC Barcelona star compared Messi's legacy with NBA legend Michael Jordan and tennis star Rafael Nadal.

As quoted by Goal.com, he said, "I was with him for eight years at Barcelona, with the national team, at airports, hotels - especially in places he has not visited often, people go crazy. He generates all of this. I think the admiration is total, but it is not just because of the kind of footballer he is. I think he is a role model, someone who transcends the sport. Any sports fan feels admiration for athletes like Messi, Michael Jordan, and Rafael Nadal -- people who have made history in their sport. We are very privileged to witness this up close."

PSG Thrashed Inter Miami In FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Miami participated in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup and got past the group stage with ease. They drew with Al Ahly and Palmeiras and registered a 2-1 win over Porto to set up a Round of 16 clash with PSG. It proved to be a one-sided affair as PSG pumped in four goals past a hapless Inter Miami.