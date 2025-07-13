Premier League Runners-up Arsenal Left Stunned by Latest Viktor Gyokeres Update - 'A Hefty Fine And An Apology...'

When news reports broke that Premier League 2024-25 season runners-up Arsenal were favourites to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, many felt it would only be a matter of time before the deal was sealed. However, no movement has been reported on the matter thus far.

The Gunners had reportedly tabled a bid for around €70 million, the figure which rumours suggested was part of a ‘gentleman’s agreement' that would see the club negotiate for the Sweden international.

However, Sporting's president Frederico Varandas has now spoken out and hinted at a deal not being done after all.

Arsenal Not Meeting ‘Fair Market Value’?

A €100 million release clause exists in Gyokeres' deal, but Varandas has indicated he will sanction a deal for less than that. However, it seems clear that Arsenal's current bid isn't meeting his expectations.

"If they don't want to pay Viktor's fair market value, we're very comfortable with that for the next three years. This strategy is also making it more complicated for the player to leave. Nobody is above the interests of the club. Whoever they are," Sporting president Frederico Varandas told reporters.

What's more, he added that Gyokeres - who has not reported for pre-season training amid a breakdown in relations - could be reintegrated into the squad after paying a fine and apologising to his teammates.

"We're calm. Everything will be resolved with the market closing, a hefty fine and an apology to the group."

Financial Gamesmanship From Sporting CP?

Sporting, like many Portuguese clubs, are used to selling their most talented players for big-money sums - and this seems to be a case of extracting more money from Arsenal.

Personal terms have reportedly been agreed with Gyokeres and it would make no sense for Sporting to keep a player who is clearly keen to leave.

It is a tactic that many sides have used before and it will be worth keeping an eye on whether or not Mikel Arteta's side up their bid in pursuit of their main striker target.