Inter Miami vs Cincinnati, MLS 2025 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action In India?

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi in action against NY Red Bulls in the MLS 2025 | Image: AP

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Inter Miami will square off against Cincinnati in their upcoming match of the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Chase Stadium in Florida, United States, on Sunday, July 27th.

The match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati will kick off at 4:45 AM IST.

Inter Miami are coming into this match after sealing a dominating 5-1 win over the NY Red Bulls. In their previous five matches, Lionel Messi's side sealed four wins and conceded just one defeat.

In the MLS 2025 standings, Inter Miami hold the fifth position with 41 points after playing 21 matches in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Cincinnati are coming into their upcoming fixture after beating Salt Lake by 1-0. Cincinnati clinched four wins and one defeat in their last five matches.

Cincinnati are having a great season so far in the MLS 2025 as they hold the top spot in the standings with 48 points after playing 24 matches so far.

Both Inter Miami and Cincinnati have locked horns against each other 12 times. In which both sides have clinched five wins each. Meanwhile, they have shared points only in two fixtures.

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Live Streaming

When will the Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS match be played?

The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati will be played on Sunday, July 27th. The match will kick off at 4:45 AM IST on Sunday.

Where will the Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Cincinnati will take place at Chse Stadium in Florida, United States.

Where to watch the live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati in India?

The live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati won't be available in India.

