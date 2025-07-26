Manchester United vs West Ham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Friendly Match In India?

Manchester United players during practice session ahead of friendly encounter against West Ham | Image: X/@ManUtd

Manchester United vs West Ham: Manchester United will square off against West Ham United in a pre-season friendly match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States, on Sunday, July 27th.

The match between Manchester United and West Ham United will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday morning.

Both Manchester United and West Ham have faced each other 37 times. Out of which, Manchester clinched 20 victories and West Ham could seal only nine wins. On the other hand, eight matches have ended in a draw.

In their last five matches, Manchester United clinched two wins and conceded two defeats. The Manchester-based club is coming into this match after a 0-0 draw against Leeds.

In the upcoming 2025-2026 season of the Premier League, Manchester United will start their campaign on August 17th, against Arsenal.

On the other hand, West Ham sealed three wins and suffered just one defeat in the past five matches. West Ham are coming into this match after clinching a 3-1 win over Switzerland's Grasshopper FC in a friendly encounter.

West Ham will begin their Premier League 2025-2026 voyage against Sunderland on August 16th.

Manchester United vs West Ham Pre-season Friendly Match Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs West Ham pre-season match be played?

The pre-season match between Manchester United and West Ham will be played on Sunday, July 27th. The match will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday morning.

Where will the Manchester United vs West Ham pre-season match be played?

The pre-season match between Manchester United and West Ham will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

Where to watch the live telecast of the pre-season match between Manchester United vs West Ham in India?

The live telecast of the pre-season match between Manchester United and West Ham won't be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the pre-season match between Manchester United vs West Ham in India?