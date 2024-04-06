Advertisement

Inter Miami will host Colorado in the MLS game today. The match will take place at the Chase Stadium. Miami are currently second in the Eastern Conference table, whereas Colorado are 7th in the Western Conference table. An intriguing match-up is in the awaits, let's look forward to it.

Will Lionel Messi play the Inter Miami vs Colorado MLS Game?

According to reports, Lionel Messi is set to mark his return with this MLS game. However, until the announcement of the official lineup, the suspense on Messi will stay.

When is the Inter Miami vs Colorado match taking place?

Inter Miami vs Colorado in MLS is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2024 (April 7 in India).

Where is the Inter Miami vs Colorado match taking place?

Inter Miami vs Colorado match in MLS will take place at the Chase Stadium.

At what time will the Inter Miami vs Colorado match start?

Inter Miami vs Colorado in MLS will start at 5:00 AM IST.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Colorado live streaming in India?

Inter Miami vs Colorado live streaming will be available on Apple TV in India.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Colorado live telecast in India?

Inter Miami vs Colorado LIVE telecast will not be available in India.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Colorado live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, Inter Miami vs Colorado live streaming will be available on Apple TV from 12:30 AM BST.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Colorado live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, Inter Miami vs Colorado live streaming will be available on Apple TV from 7:30 pm EST.