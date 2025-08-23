Inter Miami vs D.C. United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MLS In India?

Lionel Messi in action during the Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy MLS game. | Image: AP

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami will take on D.C. United in an MLS game at the Audi Field. Inter Miami are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference and cannot afford to make any more mistakes.

Will Lionel Messi feature For Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has had his fair share of injury concerns and has missed a number of matches this season. Manager Javier Mascherano confirmed the former FC Barcelona star won't travel to Washington alongside Jordi Alba. As quoted by beinsports he said, “Leo will not be traveling. The idea is to take care of him because of the wear and tear of the trip and because the important thing is coming up on Wednesday.”

Ahead of the important Leagues Cup semifinal, the 38-year-old has been given a much-needed rest so that he can start from the beginning.

Inter Miami vs D.C. United MLS Live Streaming

When will the Inter Miami vs D.C. United MLS match be played?

The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and D.C. United will be played on Sunday, August 24. The match will kick off at 5 AM IST on Sunday.

Where will the Inter Miami vs D.C. United MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs D.C. United will take place at Audi Field, Washington.

Where to watch the live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and D.C. United in India?

The live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and D.C. United won't be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the MLS match between Manchester United and Leeds United in India?