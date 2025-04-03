Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Concacaf Champions Cup: Live Streaming, Time, Predicted XIs And All You Need To Know

The Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami will take on the Los Angeles FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal at the BMO Stadium. The match will start at 9 AM IST on Thursday.

Will Lionel Messi play against Los Angeles FC?

Lionel Messi is expected to feature against the Los Angeles FC. Due to injury issues, the MLS side has been carefully maintaining his schedule due to fixture congestion and the Argentine is expected to play at least some part in the match. Head coach Javer Mascherano confirmed the player will travel to Los Angeles with the team, and it remains to be seen whether he starts the game or not.

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Concacaf Champions Cup Live Streaming

Where will the Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal match be played?

The Concacaf Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC will be played at BMO Stadium.

When will the Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal match be played?

The Concacaf Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC will be played on Thursday, April 4.

How to watch the Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal in India?

The Concacaf Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC won't have a live broadcast in India.

How to watch the Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal in India?

The Concacaf Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. The match will start at 9 AMI IST on Thursday.



Los Angeles FC Predicted Lineup

Lloris; Palencia, Marlon, Long, Hollingshead; Delgado, Jesus, Tillman; Martinez, Giroud, Bouanga

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup