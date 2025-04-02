Liverpool vs Everton: Live Streaming Details, Match Location, Match Timings, Probable Playing XI And Full Squads

Premier League leaders Liverpool will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby. Liverpool have been in red hot form which has managed to put them at the top of the EPL table. Liverpool currently hold a 11 point lead at the top of the table and will be looking to extend it to fourteen points during their match against Everton.

Where Will The Match Between Liverpool And Everton Be Played?

The La Liga match will be played at the Anfield Stadium which is the home ground of Liverpool.

Where To Live Stream And Watch Broadcast Of La Liga Clash Between Everton And Liverpool?

For fans in India, the live streaming of the English Premier League clash between Everton and Liverpool will be available on JioHotstar. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Predicted XI's For The Match Between Everton And Liverpool

Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye, Doucoure; Harrison, Alcaraz, Beto

Liverpool: Alisson; Quansah, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Díaz, Gakpo

Full Squads Of Everton And Liverpool Ahead Of La Liga Clash

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Asmir Begovic, Zan-Luk Leban, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Jake O'Brien, Ashley Young, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite, Bradley Moonan, Roman Dixon, Nathan Patterson, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Carlos Alcaraz, Idrissa Gueye, Jesper Lindstrom, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, Tyler Onyango, Luke Butterfield, Owen Barker, Callum Bates, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Armando Broja, Iliman Ndiaye, Martin Sherif, Isaac Heath, Coby Ebere

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Vitezslav Jaros, Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Isaac Mabaya, Amara Nallo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, James McConnell, Kieran Morrison, Tyler Morton, Treymaurice Nyoni, Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Trent Kone-Doherty, Rio Ngumoha, Ranel Young

