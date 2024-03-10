Lionel Messi runs after scoring against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP

Advertisement

Buoyant with a fair start, Inter Miami is brimming with confidence. The Herons are leading the Eastern Conference table and in the journey thet will meet the team of Montreal. Both the teams have fire-power up in their sleeve, thus, it could turn out to be an intriguing encounter. Hence, ahead of the start of the match, let's take a look at the live-streaming details of the Inter Miami vs Montreal match.

Also Read | AIFF holds Executive Committee meeting and AGM in Itanagar

Advertisement

Will Lionel Messi play the Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS Game?

There is suspense regarding whether Lionel Messi will feature in tonight's game or not. Some reports suggest he would be rested in today's game, however, nothing could be gauged as long as the starting line-up does not come out.

Advertisement

When is the Inter Miami vs Montreal match taking place?

The match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024. As per Indian Standard Time, the match will take place on March 11.

Advertisement

Where is the Inter Miami vs Montreal match taking place?

The match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will take place at the Chase Stadium.

Advertisement

Also Read | Haaland comes to the rescue for Man City

At what time will the Inter Miami vs Montreal match start?

The match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will start at 2:30 AM IST.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Montreal match live streaming in India?

You can catch the Inter Miami vs Montreal match on Apple TV in India.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Montreal match live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Montreal match in India.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Montreal live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, the match between Inter Miami and Montreal will be available on Apple TV.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Montreal live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the match between Inter Miami and Montreal will be available on Apple TV.

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami predicted XI

Inter Miami: : Callender; Gressel, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Redondo, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Taylor.

: Callender; Gressel, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Redondo, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Taylor. Montreal: Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Corbo; Ruan, Piette, Choiniere, Lassiter; Martinez, Vilsaint.