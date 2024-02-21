Updated February 21st, 2024 at 10:05 IST
Erling Haaland comes to the rescue for Man City with second-half goal in 1-0 win over Brentford
Manchester City appeared to be conceding points in the title battle for the second time in four days, following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, only for Erling Haaland to find some space behind Brentford's defense.
Erling Haaland came to the rescue of Manchester City with a 71st-minute goal to clinch a 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Julian Alvarez played the ball forward on a transition, Haaland collected it and raced past center back Kristoffer Ajer, who lost his footing. One on one with Mark Flekken, Haaland took his shot early and placed a low finish to the Dutch goalkeeper’s right for his league-leading 17th goal of the campaign.
It was enough to move City into second place, one point above Arsenal and one behind Liverpool. All three title contenders have played 25 of 38 games.
Liverpool hosts Luton on Wednesday.
