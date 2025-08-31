Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders FC Leagues Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi In India?

Lionel Messi in action during the Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy MLS game. | Image: AP

Lionel Messi will seek his second Leagues Cup title when Inter Miami face the Seattle Sounders FC in the final at Lumen Field. The match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST in India.

A huge number of crowds are expected to throng to the stadium to witness the Messi magic once on the field. The Argentine has been a game-changer for the MLS outfit, and the onus will be on him again to propel his side to the title. This could be his 47th trophy for club and country.

On the other hand, should Seattle conquer the Leagues Cup 2025 title, they would be the first side to add every available North American silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders FC Leagues Cup final Live Streaming

When will the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders FC Leagues Cup final match be played?

The Leagues Cup final match between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC will be played on Monday, September 1. The match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Monday.

Where will the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders FC Leagues Cup final match be played?

The Leagues Cup final match between Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders FC will take place at Lumen Field.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Leagues Cup final match between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC in India?

The live telecast of the Leagues Cup final match between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC won't be available in India.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Leagues Cup final match between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC in India?