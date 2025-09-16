Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MLS Live In India?

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP

Inter Miami will square off with Seattle Sounders FC in an MLS game at the Chase Stadium. Lionel Messi and Co. will have a point to prove after their hammering defeat against Seattle in the Leagues Cup final a couple of weeks ago.

For Inter Miami, both Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets won't be available for suspension, and the onus will be on Messi to propel his side towards a positive result. The Argentine star missed a penalty in the Leagues Cup final and will be adamant to make amends.

Defence has been a concern for Inter Miami and manager Javier Mascherano needs to stop leaking goals. With a place in the MLS Playoffs in the offing, the Herons cannot afford to drop more points. They have conceded four goals on three occasions and have also let in three goals three times in the MLS so far.

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders FC MLS Live Streaming

When will the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders FC MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC will be played on Wednesday, September 17. The match will kick off at 5:00 AM IST.

Where will the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders FC MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders FC will take place at Chase Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC in India?

The live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC won't be available in India.

Where to watch the live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC in India?