PSG Sensation Ousmane Dembele Receives Blunt Ballon d'Or Approval: 'If His Name Was Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi...'

PSG sensation Ousmane Dembele and FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal have been embroiled in a Ballon d'Or battle. Dembele played a pivotal role as PSG thrashed Inter Milan to lift their maiden Champions League title last season.

Ousmane Dembele Backed To Win Ballon d'Or

Dembele has been a revelation for Paris Saint-Germain since he arrived from FC Barcelona. Led by the French winger, PSG dominated Ligue 1 last season and also laid their hand on the Coupe de France title. He netted 35 goals last season and also set up 16 goals further, which proved his brilliance. He was adjudged the best player of the season in the UCL and Ligue 1, and sporting director Luis Campos feels there is now one more than Dembele to deserve the Ballon d'Or.

He told RMC Sport, "If his [Dembélé] name was Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no argument," Campos told RMC Sport. "If he doesn't win the Ballon d'Or it's because the people who voted don't have the competence to vote for the Ballon d'Or because his stats and everything he's won are very strong.

"In my opinion, the one who clearly deserves the Ballon d'Or is Dembélé. For me, there's no discussion."

PSG Likely To Face Tough Challenge In The Champions League

PSG have been handed a tough draw this time. The defending champions will host the likes of Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Allianz Arena, while they will take on FC Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Athletic Bilbao and Sporting Lisbon away from home.