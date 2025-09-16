Updated 16 September 2025 at 17:32 IST
PSG Sensation Ousmane Dembele Receives Blunt Ballon d'Or Approval: 'If His Name Was Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi...'
PSG and France winger Ousmane Dembele is tipped to be one of the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or award this year.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
PSG sensation Ousmane Dembele and FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal have been embroiled in a Ballon d'Or battle. Dembele played a pivotal role as PSG thrashed Inter Milan to lift their maiden Champions League title last season.
Ousmane Dembele Backed To Win Ballon d'Or
Dembele has been a revelation for Paris Saint-Germain since he arrived from FC Barcelona. Led by the French winger, PSG dominated Ligue 1 last season and also laid their hand on the Coupe de France title. He netted 35 goals last season and also set up 16 goals further, which proved his brilliance. He was adjudged the best player of the season in the UCL and Ligue 1, and sporting director Luis Campos feels there is now one more than Dembele to deserve the Ballon d'Or.
He told RMC Sport, "If his [Dembélé] name was Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no argument," Campos told RMC Sport. "If he doesn't win the Ballon d'Or it's because the people who voted don't have the competence to vote for the Ballon d'Or because his stats and everything he's won are very strong.
"In my opinion, the one who clearly deserves the Ballon d'Or is Dembélé. For me, there's no discussion."
PSG Likely To Face Tough Challenge In The Champions League
PSG have been handed a tough draw this time. The defending champions will host the likes of Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Allianz Arena, while they will take on FC Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Athletic Bilbao and Sporting Lisbon away from home.
Also Read: Real Madrid vs Marseille Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
Injuries could scupper PSG's chances as Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué have been ruled out of the Champions League opener, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Lee Kang-in have been declared fit for the match. The demanding schedule also saw them participating in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, which could prove to be a massive barrier in their UCL campaign this season.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 17:32 IST