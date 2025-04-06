Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS: Time, Predicted Lineups, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

MLS: The Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami will host Toronto FC in a Major League Soccer match on Monday. The match will be held at 4:30 AM IST at the Chase Starium.

Will Lionel Messi feature for Inter Miami in the MLS?

Given Lionel Messi's frequent injury concerns, there is a doubt whether head coach Javier Mascherano will include him from the start. The Herons are also trailing by a goal in the Concacaf Champions Cuip in the Los Angeles FC and a fitter Messi would be of more use in that game.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS Live Streaming

Where will the Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC will be played at Chase Stadium.

When will the Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC will be played on April 7, at 4:30 AM IST in India.

How to watch the live broadcast of the Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live broadcast for the MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC.

How to watch the live streaming of Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS match in India?

The live streaming of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC will be available on Apple TV. Those who have an MLS Season Pass will be able to enjoy the match live.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup

Ustari; Fray, Falcon, Aviles, Alba; Taylor, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez.

Toronto FC Predicted Lineup