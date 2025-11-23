Inter Milan vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Serie A Match Live In India?

Serie A brings the iconic Derby della Madonnina to the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan. An iconic rivalry will have a new chapter when Inter Milan hosts AC Milan for one of the world's most renowned football fixtures.

The upcoming Inter Milan and AC Milan would be a highly anticipated affair since both sides will look to close the gap and reach the top spot. Roma currently leads the table, but Inter and Milan will look to put up a clinical performance in the competition.

The derby will also be about pride, seeking the momentum and gaining control over each other in the Serie A title race.

Historic Derby On The Cards As Inter Milan Hosts AC Milan In Serie A

Inter Milan has put up a firm showcase in the past five outings and has lost only one out of the five games they have played. Under Cristian Chivu, they have put up a dominant display and have showcased brilliant attacking prowess. They are the certain favourites while heading into the Derby.

All eyes will be on Lautaro Martinez, who has been firing on all cylinders and putting up one of his finest offensive performances for the side. Inter has had proper tactical control, and their relentless performance will firmly put them as the favourites.

AC Milan is also in the top five and is currently unbeaten in its past five matches. With two wins and three draws, Milan has put up a sound performance to keep itself among the top sides in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men will be motivated and confident when they face off against one of their fiercest rivals. The Rossoneri have displayed clinical resilience, and they will receive a proper boost when Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic return to action.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will be played on Monday, November 23.

At what time will the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Serie A Match start?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

Where will the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will take place at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Serie A match in India?