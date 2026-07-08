Internet Fumes As FIFA Appoints Argentine Match Officials For France vs Morocco World Cup 2026 Tie: 'Trying Everything To Rig'

FIFA World Cup 2026: France will face Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Boston Stadium on Friday, July 10.

On July 7, FIFA announced the match officials for the highly anticipated clash, appointing an all-Argentine team. Facundo Tello will referee the game, with his assistants also hailing from Argentina.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism, with fans accusing FIFA of bias and alleging the tournament is rigged.

ALSO READ: Egypt Star Mostafa Ziko Accuses FIFA Of Rigging FIFA World Cup 2026 After Defeat To Argentina

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Internet Reacts To FIFA's Decision

One of the fans took to social media and slammed FIFA for 'trying everything to rig' the extravagant tournament.

"All Argentina referees for a france match, FIFA trying everything to rig the World Cup for Argentina once again," a fan wrote on X.

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Another fan suggested that FIFA should have used referees from Asian countries and USA.

"Appointing an Argentine referee for France and Morocco match is very cr@zy. You should use an Asian referee or US referee for that... Or you want Morocco to win France?" another fan wrote.

A third fan claimed that FIFA setting up France to lose against Morocco.

"Officials for France vs Morocco are all Argentines. Not even the the 4th Official from another country. They're setting up France to lose," the post read.

Other users have also claimed that FIFA are hiding it anymore that they want Argentina to win it.

"FIFA aren't even hiding the fact that they want Argentina to win the world cup but France would definitely win," a football fan wrote on X.

Some fans responded with humor, sarcastically congratulating Argentina on already winning the 2026 edition:

"Games totally gone. Congratulations to Argentina on winning the world cup," one of the many fans wrote X.

Here's How France, Morocco Moved To Quarter-Finals