Iran Faces Same-Day Entry, Exit Mandate For FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches In United States

FIFA World Cup 2026: The Iranian national football team has been subjected to a same-day entry and exit requirement for the FIFA World Cup matches held in the United States, according to The Mirror, as cited by Goal.com.

Under this mandate, the team will only be allowed to enter US territory on the morning of their fixtures and must leave immediately after the final whistle, posing significant logistical challenges for the coaching staff.

Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, confirmed the severity of the situation to reporters, stating: "We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day." This unique arrangement follows a period of intense geopolitical tension, resulting in the team abandoning its original plan to base themselves in Tucson, Arizona, in favour of a headquarters in Mexico, as per Goal.com.

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The restrictions come against a backdrop of heightened tensions, with sharp rhetoric and pointed accusations from US officials targeting the Iranian delegation.

Although the team has received the required sporting visas to participate, the US State Department has defended its strict oversight, citing potential security concerns during the tournament.

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A US State Department official said that "the visas necessary for Iran to compete in the World Cup, including for athletes and necessary support staff, have been issued," as quoted by Goal.com.

"We will not allow the Iranian team to abuse this system to sneak terrorists into the United States under false pretenses," it added.

Iran will begin its World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15.

Iran recently completed two training camps in Antalya and enters the tournament on the back of a 2-0 friendly victory over Mali. Earlier warm-up matches saw the team lose to Nigeria while recording wins over Costa Rica and Gambia.

All three of Iran's group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in the United States. After facing New Zealand on June 15, Iran will take on Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood before concluding its group campaign against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.