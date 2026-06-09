Iran's Ticket Allocation For FIFA World Cup 2026 Revoked Days Before Tournament, Leaves fans In Limbo

The Iran Football Federation has issued a statement after its ticket allocation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been revoked just days before the tournament begins. Iran have been placed in Group G with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Iran's football federation (FFIRI) issued a statement confirming FIFA has pulled the plug on their official ticket allocation for the World Cup. Notably, the visas of Iran's footballers were only approved on Friday.

"According to the regulations and common procedures set by FIFA, 8% of the ticket capacity for each match is allocated to the federations participating in the World Cup so that fans from each country can purchase tickets through an official mechanism and in coordination with their respective federations.

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“However, in an unexpected move, the quota allocated to the Iranian Football Federation has been withdrawn from this complex, and under the current circumstances, it is not possible to provide even a single ticket to the fans of the national team through the federation.”



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