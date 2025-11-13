Ireland Coach Heimir Hallgrimsson Urge Referee Not To Be Influenced By Ronaldo In The Upcoming World Cup Qualifier

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has urged the referee to hold their spine against Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their upcoming qualifier against Portugal. The Portuguese team will travel to Dublin to secure their position in the 2026 World Cup, while the hosts will look forward to holding a draw to keep their World Cup dream alive.



Ahead of their match on November 14, Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson spoke to the media about his concerns regarding Ronaldo's influence on the referees. He shared, "Obviously, it’s up to the referee if he (Ronaldo) takes part in a play, but the thing in Portugal, he was not only controlling the referee, he was controlling the whole stadium, so all the fans supported his actions and the referee just kind of played along."

For the unversed, when the two teams met last time, a frustrated Ronaldo was seen constantly talking to Slovakian match official Ivan Kruzliak and was eventually awarded a penalty to the former Manchester United player.

Hallgrimsson Shares His Thoughts About The Team's Previous Meeting

While talking about their previous meeting last month, the Ireland coach shared that the Portuguese fans played a huge role in influencing the match referee. He hopes the Irish fans to do the same in the upcoming match. He said, "So all the fans (in Lisbon) ­supported his actions and the referee just kind of played along. I hope it will be the vice-versa now that we are in the Aviva. But obviously, a player shouldn’t be refereeing; it should be the officials doing the refereeing. I hope the people here will see that and recognise that if they want to affect the game."

Advertisement

He further added, "I hope the people here will see that and recognise that if they want to affect the game, they shouldn’t at least affect the referee."

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo Responds To Hallgrimsson's Comments