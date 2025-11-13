Ireland vs Portugal, World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Here's Everything You Need To Know From Preview, Starting Lineup And Predictions

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo's national team, Portugal, will look to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup as they travel to Dublin for a match against Ireland on November 14, 2025. The travelling team is currently sitting at the top of the UEFA World Cup qualifier, Group F. As of now, Portugal have a six-point lead against the home team and they would need two points to clinch their spot in the World Cup Finals.

Meanwhile, Ireland still have a chance to keep their 2026 World Cup dream alive if they manage to secure a win against Roberto Martinez’s team. The home team's dream might be crushed if they fail to get a win against Portugal, and Hungary secure a win against Armenia, who are currently holding the last spot in the group with three points.

Portugal Team News

Pedro Neto and Pedro Gonçalves, the attacking duo of the travelling team, have been ruled out because of their injuries and have returned to their respective clubs, Chelsea and Sporting CP. Rafael Leao is most likely set to replace Neto. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will look forward to leading his team to victory.

Portugal's predicted lineup (4-2-3-1)- Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Bernardo, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo.

Ireland Team News

Roma loanee Evan Ferguson's ankle injury comes as a huge blow to the home team's side. The striker will not be a part of the lineup in their match against Portugal, alongside regular players Mark Sykes, Callum O’Dowda. Sammie Szmodics. Meanwhile, Jayson Molumby and Ryan Manning are serving their one-game suspension and will look forward to playing their qualifier against Hungary.

Ireland expected lineup (3-4-2-1)- Kelleher; O’Brien, Collins, O’Shea; Coleman, Cullen, Taylor, Johnston; Ebosele, Azaz; Parrott.

Score Prediction

When the two teams met last month, Portugal had to wait till the 91st minute of the game to score a winner despite showing dominant play on the ground. While Ronaldo's team is a clear favorite, Ireland poses a threat to frustrate their opponents and grind out an unfavorable outcome for the traveling team. The home team can even be expected to play for a draw, as a point on the board will set them up for their final match against Hungary.