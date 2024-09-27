sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:58 IST, September 27th 2024

ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan SG face off in bumper weekend clash

The Blues have lost only once in their nine home games under the tutelage of Gerard Zaragoza, the only defeat coming in the form of a 0-4 reverse to Mohun Bagan SG last season.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru FC celebrate after scoring a goal in an ISL match | Image: PTI
