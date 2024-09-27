Published 18:58 IST, September 27th 2024
ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan SG face off in bumper weekend clash
The Blues have lost only once in their nine home games under the tutelage of Gerard Zaragoza, the only defeat coming in the form of a 0-4 reverse to Mohun Bagan SG last season.
Bengaluru FC celebrate after scoring a goal in an ISL match | Image: PTI
