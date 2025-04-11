ISL Final: Can Dominating Mohun Bagan Super Giant Break The High-Flying Bengaluru FC Deadlock?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will renew their rivalry with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup final on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stradium. The Green and Maroons will have another chance to have a shot at the ISL double, but it won't be a walk in the park. The match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Mohun Bagan Have Dominated ISL League Phase

Mohun Bagan were rarely troubled in the league phase, having lost just two matches in their triumphant campaign. The Kolkata giants have scored galore of goals courtesy of their stupendous attacking lineup and have been consistent in front of the goal. Their defence has also been pretty tight, and their all-around show has been the main reason behind their consistency this campaign. In the previous match against Bengaluru, the visitors had the possession but it was the home side which left the field with all the three points.

Bengaluru FC Have Had A Rollercoaster Ride

Sunil Chhetri has remained a pivotal part of the Bengaluru FC setup, leading the goalscoring charts in the ISL. The Indian captain has been involved in 16 goals this season and will take centre stage once again. BFC are only in the second position in terms of scoring goals, and a chunk of it has come from the stalwart. BFC's all Indian defence lineup allowed Gerard Zaragoza to ponder with the lineups, and he is expected not to tweak much with his team.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Predicted Lineup

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jason Cummings, Jamie Maclaren

Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineup