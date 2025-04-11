Mohamed Salah Gets Extension; Signs New Contract With Liverpool FC

Mohamed Salah fans have reason to cheer as the Egyptian soccer icon has got an extension with Liverpool FC. The star striker has signed a fresh contract with the club. He has been in stellar form in recent times and hence this extension was on predicted lines.

To put things in perspective, Salah has found the back of the net on 32 occasions for the Reds in 45 appearances. Out of his 32 goals, 27 have come in the Premier League making him one of the most-feared strikers. Apart from the goals he scored, he also boasts of 22 assists making him absolutely indispensable.

‘Very excited’

“Of course I’m very excited,” he told the club’s official website.

Salah went on to claim that Liverpool is a great team now and we also have a chance to add to the trophy cabinet going forward.

“We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”