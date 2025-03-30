ISL Playoffs 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC Set Up Date With Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa To Face Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur FC defeated NorthEast United 2-0 to set up an ISL semifinal date with Mohun Bagan Super Giant. In the other semifinal, FC Goa will face off against Bengaluru FC.

Both Mohun Bagan and FC Goa have already secured an automatic spot in the ISL last four, having finished the league in the number one and two positions.

Stephen Eze and Javi Hernandez registered their names on the scoresheet as a clinical Jamshedpur got the better of the Highlanders. They will now face the Green and Maroons on April 3 and April 7, while FC Goa will take on Bengaluru FC on April 2 and April 6.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been pretty dominant during the league phase, and it won't be an easy task for JFC to inflict a defeat on them. On the other side, Sunil Chhetri has led the Bengaluru FC from the front, and the onus will be on the Indian star to settle the score against FC Goa.

Semifinals (Home & Away Format)

April 2: Bengluru FC vs FC Goa

April 3: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

April 6: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

April 7: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC

How to watch the live telecast of the ISL playoffs in India?

The live telecast of the ISL Playoffs will be available on Star Sports Network. All the matches will have a live telecast at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the ISL playoffs in India?