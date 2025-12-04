"Teams That Play Us Now Think They Can Get A Result': Arne Slot Breaks His Silence On Liverpool's Decline After Drawing 1-1 With Sunderland

Liverpool managed to secure one point from their match against Sunderland on December 3, 2025. A deflected Florian Wirtz helped his side secure the draw after another underwhelming performance at Anfield.

Following Chemsdine Talbi's opener in the 67th minute, the Reds looked well on their way to losing the game, but they clawed their way back to draw the match after a moment of magic by the German.

Having managed a win against West Ham in their last Premier League clash, the Reds looked uninspired for the first 45 minutes of the game, while the visitors looked intent on finding an opening and getting the point on board.

Following the match, manager Arne Slot admitted that teams now do not view them as a strong opponent due to their recent track record.

Advertisement

Arne Slot On Whether Anfield Lost Its Fear

Slot was recently asked if the home ground had lost its fear, to which the manager said that Anfield is still the same; however, the teams that come to play them most likely undermine them because of their recent poor performances.

Advertisement

He explained, "No, not Anfield, for sure. But it’s clear that teams that play us now think they can get a result. Not only think, because that has been shown this season."

Arne Slot continued, "And even in the games we’ve won, they also fuelled the confidence for other teams like, ‘hmm, something is possible’ because the wins we had at the beginning of the season weren’t easy ones as well."

Virgil van Dijk Criticised For Subpar Performance