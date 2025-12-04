'We Have Him Back In The Best Version Of Himself': Arsenal Manager Heaps Praise On Right-back As Gunners Win Against Brentford

Arsenal met Brentford for their Premier League match on December 3, 2025. The 2-0 win against Brentford helped the Gunners maintain their dream of lifting the Premier League Trophy.

The match saw the return of Arsenal right-back Ben White, who had struggled to secure his regular starting spot ahead of Jurrien Timber this season. White was also named the Player of the Match for his contribution to Mikel Merino's header in the 11th minute of the game.

Following the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was all praise for Ben White and even shared that the England international is probably in his best form currently.

Mikel Arteta Explained Ben White Need To Earn His Spot To Return To Team Lineup

In the post-match interview, Arteta shared that Ben White needed to earn back his place in the team, as Jurrien Timber had been excellent since joining the Gunners, thus pushing White further down in the pecking order.

When asked about Ben White's performance in the match, Mikel Arteta shared, "Personally, I’m very, very happy for him as a human being. ‘I think the rest of the team is the same because he’s a player who has always played for us, and sadly, because of the right reasons, he wasn’t playing that much because Jurrien Timber was excellent, and he was out for a while, and then he needed to earn his place."

He further added, "I’m very happy that we have him back in the best version of himself as well, and we’re going to need him because he’s a tremendous player."

Arsenal Beat Brentford To Restore Five-point Lead In Premier League