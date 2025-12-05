'It's Not Going Backwards': Manchester United Coach Rejects Accusation After 1-1 Draw Against West Ham

Manchester United drew 1-1 against West Ham at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The team was booed off at Old Trafford after they failed to secure three points despite having the upper hand throughout the match.

Following the match, several Manchester United fans, including former captain Roy Keane, expressed their frustration over the team's performance, as this was their chance to make a significant leap up the Premier League.

Keane even suggested that he won't believe or trust anything the team or the manager says and questioned Manchester United's collapsing midfield and defense.

In the post-match interview, manager Ruben Amorim was asked if the team was going backward instead of forward. The manager denied these notions and shared that, despite the poor moments in recent times, the team was constantly improving.

Advertisement

Ruben Amorim Denies 'Backwards' Claim

In October, Manchester United had won three games in a row, and Ruben Amorim was awarded manager of the month. However, currently their stat is one win out of five matches, adding to the frustrations of the fans.

Advertisement

When asked about the team's decline in performance, Amorim shared, "It's not going backwards. We had some moments. That can happen. You were talking about when we had the run and [saying that] we were perfect, when we were not. We are inconsistent."

He further added, "If you look at the goal, after 83 minutes, there is a long ball, and we have everything under control. We must do better."

Roy Keane On Manchester United's Recent Performance

The former Red Devils captain, Roy Keane, criticised the team and shared that they looked afraid to finish the job and secure three points. He said, "One minute, you think they are making progress, they could move fifth, but they don't get the job done. They look frightened to get the job done."