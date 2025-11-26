'It Would Just Be The Biggest Middle Finger': Former Chelsea Player Eyes World Cup 2026 After A Turbulent Stint At Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea player, in a recent interview with the BBC, shared that his hopes for making it in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup are far from being over. The player also shared that getting the call-up for the upcoming World Cup would be the biggest clap back to his critics.

England player Ben Chilwell, whose career at Stamford Bridge ended last transfer window, after the player struggled with injury woes in the last couple of seasons. Chilwell currently plays for the Ligue 1 side Strasbourg as their left-back after being exiled to Chelsea's Bomb Squad under manager Enzo Maresca.

In the interview, Ben Chilwell shared that his former club manager, Thomas Tuchel, had hinted that the former's World Cup dreams are not necessarily over yet. While reacting to the possibility, he shared, "What a story it would be if I went to the World Cup after I was in the [Chelsea] bomb squad and everyone had counted me out 12 months prior."

He further continued, "It would just be the biggest middle finger to so many people, which to me is a motivation. Chelsea were honest with me, and there's no resentment, but of course, I've got an ego, so it would be a nice feeling to prove some people wrong."

Notably, Ben Chilwell won the Champions League in 2021 with Chelsea.

Chilwell Shares Had Conversations With England Boss Tuchel

The former Chelsea player shared that despite the critics ruling him out of the squad for the World Cup 2026, he had been having conversations with his former manager, Tuchel, regarding the same.

He shared, "Probably 99 out of 100 people are saying, 'No, he's not going, and it is impossible to go to the World Cup.' We've had conversations since he's got the job at England. I'll try and word it right - it has been said that it's not out of the equation."

The Left-Back's Decision To Leave Chelsea