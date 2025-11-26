Updated 26 November 2025 at 16:38 IST
'We Will See Better Barca': Hansi Flick Promises To Increase The Quality Of Training After Chelsea Defeat Barcelona In Champions League
Chelsea defeated Barcelona FC 3-0 in their recent UEFA Champions League clash. The game was played at the Stamford Bridge
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Hansi Flick's Barcelona sustained a massive heartbreak as they were beaten 3-0 by Enzo Maresca's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The 'Blues', aka Chelsea, were playing their 100th UEFA Champions League (UCL) home game, and they made the most of the special occasion by steamrolling Barcelona. What will sting Barcelona the most is the fact that Jules Kounde scored an own goal to open the scoring, and then Chelsea never looked back.
Chelsea were so clinical with their performance that Barcelona barely looked like a team that ever staged a fightback in the high-stakes contest. Unfortunately for Barcelona, they were reduced to 10 men in the first half, and the Blues made the most of the opportunity that was on their hands.
ALSO READ | 'Too Much Pressure': Enzo Maresca Plays Down Chelsea Wonderkid Estevao's Comparison With Lionel Messi After The Blues Stun Barcelona
Hansi Flick Vows For Barca To Improve
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been criticized to some extent for some offside traps that were set during the game. Barcelona will face Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou next in the ongoing 2025 edition of the UEFA Champions League, and it now leaves Barca with an uphill task as far as their qualification for the next stage is concerned.
Advertisement
After the loss that Barcelona sustained at Stamford Bridge, Hansi Flick vowed that the fans will see a better Barcelona. Flick also said that he thinks positive. "We will see a better Barça in the future. That is what I can promise now. I see how we train. The team is different than six weeks ago. Players are coming back and increasing the quality of training. I have this feeling and I think positive," said Flick after the game.
It is also being reported that Flick was extremely unhappy with the team's performance, and he stormed out of the dressing room citing lack of intensity in the players.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | Good News For Cristiano Ronaldo Fans, FIFA Clears Portugal Star For World Cup 2026 Opener Despite Red Card Suspension
Barcelona Look To UCL Strengthen Standings
Hansi Flick's Barcelona are in the 15th spot with just two wins from 5 UCL games so far. Barca just have seven points to their name, and they are in dire need to turn their campaign around.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 16:38 IST