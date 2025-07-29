Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup Match In India?

Jamshedpur FC will aim to continue their winning run in the Durand Cup when they host Indian Army FT at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Tuesday. Jamshedpur FC got the better of Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC to kick off their Durand Cup campaign on a winning note.

Durand Cup has become the curtain raiser of the Indian football season since it came back in a refurbished manner. ISL teams will use this stage to prepare themselves for the upcoming season, and Jamshedpur will hope to fix any loopholes ahead of ISL 2025-26.

Indian Army inflicted a major upset on Jamshedpur FC in the Durand Cup last season and will be hoping for a similar outcome when these two renew their rivalry once again on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup Live Streaming

When will the Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup Match be played?

The Durand Cup match between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Army FT will be played on Tuesday. The match will kick off at 4 PM IST.

Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup match be played?

The Durand Cup match between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Army FT will take place at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup match between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Army FT will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT, Durand Cup in India?

The live streaming of the Durand Cup match between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Army FT will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will kick off at 4 PM IST on Tuesday.