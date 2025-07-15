Jay Gupta Becomes Most Expensive Indian Footballer Ever As FC Goa Confirm Agreement With East Bengal FC For An Undisclosed Fee

FC Goa have announced that they have reached an agreement with East Bengal FC for the transfer of full-back Jay Gupta. The ISL outfit confirmed that the Red and Gold have paid a record breaking transfer fee which has now made the footballer the most expensive Indian player ever.

FC Goa Confirmed Jay Gupta Transfer To East Bengal FC

East Bengal are yet to officially announce the transfer, and Jay will be their 4th summer signing after they brought in Edmund Lalrindika from Inter Kashi, Bipin Singh from Mumbai City, Martand Raina from Rajasthan United and Ramsanga Tlaichhun from Real Kashmir.

A FC GOA statement confirmed the development. “FC Goa have reached an agreement with East Bengal FC for the transfer of defender Jay Gupta, a club record fee for an Indian player.

“We’d like to thank Jay for an incredible two years in the orange and blue, a journey that saw us reach back-to-back semifinals and lift the Kalinga Super Cup. Wishing you nothing but the best for your next chapter, Jay.”

FSDL Put ISL 2025-26 On Hold

Despite uncertainty regarding the next season of ISL, East Bengal have remained one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market. The Kolkata giants failed to reach the ISL playoffs and also crashed out of the Durand Cup last season. Meanwhile, the ISL 2025-26 has been put on hold as the Master Rights Agreement between Football Sports Development Limited and the AIF will expire in December and both parties are yet to reach a consensus regarding a new contract.