Published 07:22 IST, September 18th 2024
Joao Cancelo scores for Al-Hilal in win over Al-Rayyan in Asian Champions League
Joao Cancelo scored his first goal for Al-Hilal as the Saudi Arabian club beat Qatari club Al-Rayyan 3-1 in the Asian Champions League Elite tournament on Tuesday.
Press Trust Of India
Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo celebrate Portugal goal vs Turkey at Euro 2024 | Image: AP
