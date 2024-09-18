sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:22 IST, September 18th 2024

Joao Cancelo scores for Al-Hilal in win over Al-Rayyan in Asian Champions League

Joao Cancelo scored his first goal for Al-Hilal as the Saudi Arabian club beat Qatari club Al-Rayyan 3-1 in the Asian Champions League Elite tournament on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo celebrate Portugal goal vs Turkey at Euro 2024
Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo celebrate Portugal goal vs Turkey at Euro 2024 | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
