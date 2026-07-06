Jordan Henderson Injury: Thomas Tuchel Provides Update Ahead of England-Norway FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final

FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Jordan Henderson miss the remainder of the World Cup following a freak injury? England manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an update. Henderson hurt himself while celebrating the win. In fact, after jumping over the advertising barrier and had to be carried out in a stretcher - just goes to show the seriousness of things.

‘He injured his wrist and is at the hospital’

Speaking to reporters after the game (via BBC Sport), Tuchel revealed that Henderson was in hospital after suffering a wrist injury.

He said: “It’s a very special night for us. Mixed feelings because I am exhausted and emotional but also sad because Jordan got injured, he injured his wrist and is at the hospital at the moment.

Advertisement