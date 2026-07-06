WATCH | Harry Kane Hilariously Trolled For His Voice During Post-Match Interview After England Edge Mexico in FIFA WC 2026 RO32

FIFA World Cup 2026: England edged Mexico in what is now being hailed as the best match of the tournament. England won the match 3-2 to make it through to the quarter-final where the Three Lions would take on a formidable Norwegian side. It was Jude Bellingham's brace that held England in good stead before Kane's penalty helped them extend their lead. But then Mexico scored to make it 3-2 and the final 20 minutes was riveting to say the least. Following the mouthwatering clash, an overwhelmed Kane seemed to have lost his voice. During a post-match interview, Kane was struggling to speak as his voice had changed. Here is the post-match interview that is now being talked-about.

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Kane is getting roasted. Some of the fans also reckoned that Kane was sounding like a girl.

Fans React

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"Harry Kane losing his voice completely while trying to explain how England survived that chaotic 3-2 match against Mexico is the funniest thing you will see all week! He literally gave his blood, sweat, and vocal cords for that penalty goal. Absolute legendary captain performance on and off the pitch," a fan tweeted.

"Wow, the game looks so easy to watch on screen but players go through a lot of physical toll on the field. Harry Kane lost his voice after such a grueling match. The reason why I will always rate football above cricket as a sport," wrote another fan.

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Fan Reaction: "I absolutely loved it. Hilarious, entertaining, and one of those moments that will be replayed for years. The best part? One of the kids looked at me and said, “He sounds like a chipmunk!”