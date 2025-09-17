Updated 17 September 2025 at 17:50 IST
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch To The UEFA Champions League Clash
Anfield will host Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in Liverpool's upcoming UEFA Champions League clash. LIverpool had last the UEFA Champions League final in 2022, but were eventually defeated by Real Madrid
Arne Slot's Liverpool are all set to clash with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash. The Reds will host Atletico Madrid at Anfield and the visitors will try to bring their A Game to the table in order to upset the hosts. Liverpool, who are the defending champions of the Premier League, have continued to remain flawless in the ongoing RPL 2025/26 season. Arne Slot’s side recently defeated Burnley 1-0 courtesy of Mohammed Salah's late penalty.
Despite having a stellar run in the Premier League so far, Liverpool won't take Atlético lightly. Diego Simeone's men recently outplayed Villarreal 2-0 in LaLiga. Liverpool and Anfield are brimming with confidence and Atletico Madrid will have to think out of the box to upset Arne Slot's men. Liverpool's £125m summer signing Alexander Isak has been included in Liverpool's side and he is expected to start against Atletico Madrid.
Here's When And How To Watch The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UCL Game
When will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League game be played?
- The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be played on September 18, 2025
Where will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League game be played?
- The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be played in Anfield
When will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League game start?
- The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will start at 12:30 AM IST
Where will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League game be telecasted?
- The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network
How To Live Stream the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League game?
- The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid can be live streamed on the Sony LIV application and website
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Predicting Starting XI UEFA Champions League Clash
- Liverpool predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1, right to left): Alisson (GK) - Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson - Gravenberch, Szoboszlai - Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo - Ekitike.
- Atletico Madrid predicted starting XI (4-4-2, right to left): Oblak (GK) - Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri - Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gallagher - Griezmann, Sorloth.
