Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch To The UEFA Champions League Clash

Arne Slot's Liverpool are all set to clash with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash. The Reds will host Atletico Madrid at Anfield and the visitors will try to bring their A Game to the table in order to upset the hosts. Liverpool, who are the defending champions of the Premier League, have continued to remain flawless in the ongoing RPL 2025/26 season. Arne Slot’s side recently defeated Burnley 1-0 courtesy of Mohammed Salah's late penalty.

Despite having a stellar run in the Premier League so far, Liverpool won't take Atlético lightly. Diego Simeone's men recently outplayed Villarreal 2-0 in LaLiga. Liverpool and Anfield are brimming with confidence and Atletico Madrid will have to think out of the box to upset Arne Slot's men. Liverpool's £125m summer signing Alexander Isak has been included in Liverpool's side and he is expected to start against Atletico Madrid.

Here's When And How To Watch The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UCL Game

When will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League game be played?

The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be played on September 18, 2025

Where will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League game be played?

The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be played in Anfield

When will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League game start?

The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will start at 12:30 AM IST

Where will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League game be telecasted?

The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network

How To Live Stream the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League game?

The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid can be live streamed on the Sony LIV application and website

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Predicting Starting XI UEFA Champions League Clash