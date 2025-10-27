Updated 27 October 2025 at 23:59 IST
Jude Bellingham In Trouble, Real Madrid Star Likely To Face Ban For Showing Obscene Gesture During El Clásico Win Over FC Barcelona: Report
Jude Bellingham is likely to face a match following his actions during Real Madrid's win over FC Barcelona in the El Clásico.
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham could face a potential ban for showing an obscene gesture during El Clásico win over FC Barcelona, on Sunday, October 26.
Real Madrid sealed a dominating 2-1 win over FC Barcelona in the El Clásico at La Liga, on October 26, at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe made the breakthrough in the 22nd minute and gave Los Blancos an early lead in the game. Minutes later, the Catalans equalised the scoreline after Fermin Lopez got the back of the net. But that did not affect Real Madrid's playing style in the game as the hosts kept putting pressure on their arch-rivals. Just minutes before the first half whistle, Jude Bellingham netted the winner for Real Madrid.
Jude Bellingham displayed a stunning performance in the El Clásico, scoring one and making one assist. However, the England international came under the spotlight for the wrong reason. Bellingham's celebration after scoring the winner has sparked controversy as he was seen making obscene gestures, looking towards the crowd.
Jude Bellingham Likely To Face Match Ban
According to Goal.com, if sanctioned, Jude Bellingham could be fined or banned for a few matches.
Earlier during the Euro 2024, Bellingham landed in trouble for making the same gesture during England's win over Slovakia. The 22-year-old faced a £25,000 fine and was suspended for one match for his gestures at the Euro 2024. Now, it will be interesting to see if Bellingham faces a ban for his celebration during Real Madrid's El Clásico win.
As per Goal.com, the La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will be reviewing video footage of the England international's celebration and determine if his actions warrant disciplinary action.
Real Madrid Hold Top Spot In La Liga Standings
Following the stellar victory, Real Madrid hold the top spot in La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 27 points after playing 10 matches so far.
In their upcoming fixture, Real Madrid will play against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday, November 2.