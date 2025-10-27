Updated 27 October 2025 at 19:51 IST
Juventus Part Ways With Head Coach Igor Tudor After Club's Dismal Defeat Against Lazio In Serie A
Juventus have sacked head coach Igor Tudor after the Serie A giants' poor performance in recent times.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Juventus conceded a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Lazio in the Serie A, at the Stadio Olimpico, on Monday, October 27.
ALSO READ: Xabi Alonso Receives Widespread Praise Following Real Madrid's Thumping Win Over Barcelona In El Clásico: 'It Was Duel Between Men And Boys'
Juventus Have Failed To Clinch A Win In Previous Eight Matches
With the defeat, the Serie A giants' poor form continued, extending their winless streak to eight games across all competitions.
Juventus clinched their last win on September 13, against Inter Milan. Since then, the Bianconeri have failed to clinch three points. In their previous three matches, Juventus conceded heartbreaking defeats.
Advertisement
After Juventus' constant poor performance, pressure was mounting on the club officials. Following which they have decided to sack head coach Igor Tudor.
ALSO READ: 'Many Things Happening On And Off Pitch': Vinicius Jr Justifies His 'Moment OF Madness' After Controversial Substitution In El Clasico
Advertisement
Juventus Confirms The Sacking Of Head Coach Igor Tudor
On Monday, October 27, Juventus issued a statement confirming that the club have relieved Tudor of his duties as the head coach, along with his staffs.
"Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the Men's First Team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci," Juventus stated.
The statement added that Massimo Brambilla will coach Juventus' upcoming matches until they find a replacement.
"The Club also announces that it has temporarily entrusted the Men's First Team to Massimo Brambilla, who will be on the bench for the Juventus-Udinese match on Wednesday evening," it added.
Juventus also thanked Igor Tudor for his service towards the club.
"The Club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers," the statement concluded.
Juventus will lock horns against Udinese in their upcoming Serie A match, at the Allianz Stadium, on Wednesday, October 29.
Currently, Juventus hold the eighth place on the Serie A standings with 12 points after playing eight matches so far.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 27 October 2025 at 19:51 IST