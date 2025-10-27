Juventus Part Ways With Head Coach Igor Tudor After Club's Dismal Defeat Against Lazio In Serie A

Juventus conceded a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Lazio in the Serie A, at the Stadio Olimpico, on Monday, October 27.

Juventus Have Failed To Clinch A Win In Previous Eight Matches

With the defeat, the Serie A giants' poor form continued, extending their winless streak to eight games across all competitions.

Juventus clinched their last win on September 13, against Inter Milan. Since then, the Bianconeri have failed to clinch three points. In their previous three matches, Juventus conceded heartbreaking defeats.

After Juventus' constant poor performance, pressure was mounting on the club officials. Following which they have decided to sack head coach Igor Tudor.

Juventus Confirms The Sacking Of Head Coach Igor Tudor

On Monday, October 27, Juventus issued a statement confirming that the club have relieved Tudor of his duties as the head coach, along with his staffs.

"Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the Men's First Team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci," Juventus stated.

The statement added that Massimo Brambilla will coach Juventus' upcoming matches until they find a replacement.

"The Club also announces that it has temporarily entrusted the Men's First Team to Massimo Brambilla, who will be on the bench for the Juventus-Udinese match on Wednesday evening," it added.

Juventus also thanked Igor Tudor for his service towards the club.

"The Club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers," the statement concluded.

Juventus will lock horns against Udinese in their upcoming Serie A match, at the Allianz Stadium, on Wednesday, October 29.