Jude Bellingham's Brace Breaks Azteca Fortress, England Edge Past Mexico At FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Jude Bellingham's brace and Harry Kane's lone strike from the penalty spot helped England clinch a nail-biting victory over Mexico in the Round of 16 fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday, July 6.

With the win, England have confirmed their spot in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Mexico are out of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

England Overcome Azteca Challenge

Kick‑off was delayed by an hour due to bad weather at the Azteca Stadium, but the intensity of the match remained unchanged. Mexico dominated early on, yet failed to find a breakthrough.

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After the first hydration break, England gradually gained control, focusing on counter‑attacks. In the 36th minute, Jude Bellingham struck first, finishing off a stunning move set up by Bukayo Saka.

Barely 99 seconds later, Bellingham doubled the lead, this time thanks to a brilliant assist from Harry Kane.

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Just four minutes after conceding twice, Julian Quinones gave Mexico a glimmer of hope with a strike in the 42nd minute. Roberto Alvarado delivered an inswinging free‑kick that found Quinones completely unmarked just outside the Three Lions’ six‑yard box. The Mexican winger instinctively volleyed into the top corner, leaving Pickford with no chance.

Seconds before halftime, Mexico created several close chances but failed to convert them into goals.

In the opening 45 minutes, Mexico controlled 63 percent of possession and registered seven shots, three of which were on target. England, meanwhile, had just 37 percent of the ball but were clinical; all three of their attempts hit the target.

England Down Mexico In Thriller

In the 54th minute, England were reduced to 10 men after Jarell Quansah was shown a red card for a rash tackle on Gallardo. Yet the setback did not dent England’s confidence.

Minutes later, England were awarded a penalty after Anthony Gordon, who was impressive on the left flank, was brought down by Raúl Rangel. Harry Kane made no mistake, converting from the spot.

But the drama continued. In the 68th minute, Mexico were awarded a penalty after Kane fouled Gutiérrez. The referee initially waved play on, but VAR intervened, forcing him to overturn his decision. Raúl Jiménez calmly beat Pickford to score from the spot.

After their second goal, Mexico threw everything forward but could not break down England’s defense. The Three Lions, reduced to ten men, defended magnificently and denied El Tri another breakthrough.

England successfully absorbed everything Mexico threw at them.