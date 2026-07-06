Jude Bellingham Says 'Hard to Put it in Words' After England Edge Mexico to Reach 2026 World Cup Quarter-Final

2026 FIFA World Cup: Jude Bellingham was the star for England on Sunday as his brace helped the three lions make it to the quarter-final of the tournament. England won the game 3-2 to set up a quarter-final date with an in-form Norway side. Following the emphatic win, Bellingham found it hard to put the win in words as he was overwhelmed and understandably so.

‘Hard to put into words’

"Every single player. Hard to put into words how we defended, how clinical we were in the big pressure moments. Years gone by we crumble — this team stuck together until the last second. That's what this team's about," he told the press after the match.

Heartbreak For Mexico

Mexico had an enormous home-field advantage and an opportunity to make its deepest run in the World Cup, but El Tri let it slip away against heavyweight England.

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Playing at altitude with the passionate backing of 80,824 fans at Estadio Azteca, and with a man advantage for most of the second half, Mexico scored twice but could never equalize and lost 3-2.

Mexico hadn’t conceded a goal in its first four World Cup matches but had no answer for Jude Bellingham, who scored twice in a 98-second span in the first half.

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While El Tri made a step forward from their group-stage exit in Qatar in 2022, the defeat leads a bitter taste for Mexico fans who were hoping to see their country’s first quarterfinal appearance since 1986, when it last hosted the World Cup. Mexico has been eliminated in the round of 16 eight times since then.