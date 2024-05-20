Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp on Sunday finally said goodbye to the iconic Anfield Stadium and the fans as his nine year stint at Liverpool came to a close with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

His final season in charge at Liverpool became a bit sour as from a position of potentially winning the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Europa League, the Merseyside Reds collapsed and had to settle for only a Carabao cup medal in the end.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of Manchester City at the top and perhaps his final season at Liverpool was an apt representation of how Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield had rolled. Despite at times being the best, Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side had to settle for less trophies.

Jurgen Klopp reveals the one thing that he is most proud of at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool won only seven trophies together despite being one of the best teams in the world for the last decade. They only have one Premier League trophy and only one Champions League trophy to show for all their great performances over the years.

But, Jurgen Klopp admitted that they could've won more trophies and indirectly took a dig at Manchester City by saying that Liverpool despite not having the most money and best manager still managed to play the best football over the years and that makes him incredibly proud.

“The other clubs, with most money and best managers, they win it. We didn't have the best manager and never had the best team but for a while we played the best football… I love that”, said Jurgen Klopp to Liverpool supporters at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp and his support staff embracing the fans at Anfield, Image/AP

There has been a constant criticism over Liverpool's lack of spending over the years under Jurgen Klopp which saw them lose out to Manchester City on a number of occassions. But Jurgen Klopp said that the Liverpool way of doing business is not overspending but development.

"People say: you didn't spend enough. This is Liverpool way. We don’t overspend", said Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp now departs Liverpool and the club have lined up Arne Slot as the next manager to take over the Merseyside Reds. As for Klopp, the German has confirmed that he will take a break from football for a long time and might not even return to coaching if anything comes up which doesn't excite him.

